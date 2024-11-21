Anthony Davis’ $31 million LA mansion has insanely large pool
Anthony Davis is a large man with a large bank account and a very large house.
The Los Angeles Lakers power forward/center is listed at 6-foot-10, 253 pounds but plays much larger with a crazy 7-foot-6 wingspan.
Davis is worth over $160 million and signed a 5 year, $189,903,600 contract with the Lakers, including $189,903,600 guaranteed. This season he is earning a base salary of $43,219,440.
He put almost a full season’s worth of pay into his $31 million LA mansion that’s plenty large enough for the big man and his wife Marlen Davis and their three kids.
The baller mansion is on 3.5 acres of land and is over 20,000 square fit. It features 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a tennis court, and has a 120-foot pool that’s big enough for that wingspan. See it below.
It’s hard to find that much land in Los Angeles and with those stunning view, Davis definitely hit a winner with his house.
The big man out of Kentucky is playing large this season as well and is second in the NBA averaging 30.7 points and grabbing 11.4 boards per game. He has one championship with the Lakers in 2020 and hopes to bring another home.
