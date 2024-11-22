Tom Brady’s Miami ‘Billionaire Bunker’ construction views are insane
Tom Brady had a legendary NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, he’s crushing his second career.
The former quarterback turned into a FOX Sports NFL commentator is 47 years old and not only crushing his body still, he’s crushing his wealth as well.
Estimates put Brady’s worth at over $300 million, but that is rapidly increasing. He made over $332.9 million during his 23-year NFL career, which is an average of around $14.5 million per year. His FOX contract is at $375 million over 10 years. Brady has endorsement deals with Under Armour, Ugg, Upper Deck, Foot locker, just to name a few. He also has his TB12 lifestyle brand and cofounded Autograph, an NFT company that raised $170 million in a Series B funding round announced in January 2022.
Brady is not hurting for cash. In fact, he’s building a paradise mansion in Miami that’s been going on since 2022. The mansion is located in the gated Indian Creek Village on Indian Creek Island, also known as the "Billionaire Bunker". The property features waterfront views, a golf course, a security building, a gym, a cabana, a pool, and a sports court. The mansion is expected to cost around $35 million in construction alone when all is done, and be valued anywhere from $11 million-$18 million.
See how crazy the before and after look is below as it nears completion.
Brady’s rich neighbors’ houses include Jeff Bezos and P Diddy (for now).
Brady also has several other properties that are in Massachusetts, California, New York, and Montana.
The house is looking incredible like Brady’s career. He will have plenty of room for his bachelor life in the ultimate bachelor pad.
