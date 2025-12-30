Mets $341M star Francisco Lindor's wife Katia under fire for $21.2M NYC penthouse buy

Francisco Lindor can afford a baller NYC penthouse with his New York Mets contract, but is facing fan backlash with his political advocate wife who is under scrutiny.

The 32-year-old shortstop is on a 10-year $341 million contract he signed in 2021 with the team.

He’s married to professional violinist Katia Reguero Lindor with three kids. She also hosts a popular podcast called Unaparent (un-a-parent). The classically trained violinist even did the national anthem at Citi Field.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia played the national anthem on the violin ahead of the Mets game ❤️



(via @MLB)

pic.twitter.com/A7d2Ur9SsL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2025

The couple just purchased this insane $21.2M Manhattan penthouse with skyline views.

Mets star Francisco Lindor has snagged a $21.2M NYC penthouse with wide skyline views https://t.co/XGLpvWtTVe pic.twitter.com/hLdg4AnZJZ — New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2025

Here’s a video look inside what that kind of money gets you.

EXCLUSIVE: Live look at the new Lindor High Rise for the luxury far left family of The New York Mets!



Congratulations to the Lindors ! #LGM #Mets https://t.co/JypiMI5l7p pic.twitter.com/xlN36TB4xP — Keith Lambonaso MLB (@BeltransCurve15) December 29, 2025

Katia’s political role

While they are celebrating the big real estate purchase, Katia is in the public eye and under fire as an inaugural member for socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani‘s committee of 48.

Katia is a political advocate and her relationship with Mamdani has drawn online scrutiny for being such an outspoken advocate. She’s a self-described “breastfeeding + home birth + social justice advocate.”

She posted before the election: “Supporting politicians who fight for immigrants, artists, workers, and everyone who deserves a dignified life – isn’t against my interests, even if I’m in a different economic position.”

How she met Francisco

He slid into her DMs after seeing her picture and thinking she was beautiful. The two would talk for months before meeting at spring training in Arizona. They’d marry in 2021.

They have daughter Kalina Zoé, who turned 5 in November 2025; daughter Amapola Chloé, born in June 2023; and son Koa Amani, born in March 2025.

