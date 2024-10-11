Francisco Lindor and wife Katia are glowing in adorable Mets family photos
After his grand slam carried the Mets to victory against the Phillies on Wednesday, October 9, Francisco Lindor had a lot to celebrate. The 30-year-old shortstop and his wife, Katia Reguero Lindor, both seemed to be glowing in the photos they posted of their family basking in the post-game triumph.
Katia shared a post with a series of pictures and videos from Citi Field on Wednesday night. “Scenes from this emotional day 🥹 NLCS bound! #yagottabelieve #lgm #mvp,” she wrote in the caption. In the first picture, the couple sport huge grins while their 4-year-old daughter, Kalina Zoé, gives a thumbs up, and their 1-year-old, Amapola Chloé, sits on her mom’s lap. Of course, they’re all wearing Lindor swag.
Katia also shared an emotional video in which she and the girls wait for Francisco outside the locker room. As he exits to raucous cheers of “MVP!” the family falls into an enormous group hug.
It’s hard not to be moved by the cuteness as Kalina wraps her arms around the necks of her mom and dad. Even more delightful? Total girl dad Francisco singing along to The Temptations’ “My Girl” as he hugs his wife and daughter. “Talkin’ ‘bout my girls!” he shouts, clearly on cloud nine. If you keep scrolling, you’ll see Francisco chasing his kiddos around the field.
Francisco shared the same family photo in an IG carousel of his own, which he captioned simply, “Glory to God! #LGM.”
