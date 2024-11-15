Mike Tyson’s baller $4.5 million Las Vegas area mansion
Mike Tyson is ready to finally square off with Jake Paul after months of talk on November 15 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Tyson is known for his larger-than-life persona and at the age of 58 — and insanely ripped for the fight — will be a huge draw vs. the 27-year-old Paul, which means a large purse in the tens of millions for Tyson’s share.
Iron Mike, who hasn’t boxed since an exhibition in 2020 vs. Roy Jones Jr., has made over $400 million in his boxing career alone. Tyson also has deals in a clothing line, the cannibis industry, and many other partnerships. Also, he will dabble in some acting like his appearances in “The Hangover” movies.
With that he can afford nice things like this baller $2.5 million mansion he bought in 2015 in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nevada, and is now valued at $4.5 million. The 10,000-square-foot house sits on nearly an acre and is an Italian style build with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It’s filled with all kinds of luxurious features. See it below.
The house is big enough for animals, but Tyson no longer has pet tigers.
Tyson, once one of the most feared boxers in history, boasts a 50-6 record in professional boxing fights with 44 wins by knockout.
Win or lose on Friday night in Texas, Tyson will return to a baller home even richer than before.
