58-year-old Mike Tyson is insanely ripped for Jake Paul Netflix fight
We are less than two weeks away from a superfight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Ticket prices are soaring for the much-anticipated bout and return of Tyson, including an insane $2 million “MVP Owner’s Experience” package.
While the fight was originally scheduled for July 20, it got delayed because Tyson was dealing with ulcers. With more time to train, the two fighters look to be in top shape heading into the showdown.
The 58-year-old Tyson went shirtless and it was shocking to see his transformation. He looks like the “Iron Mike” of the late 80s, where he was knocking out everyone.
He’s insanely jacked. That’s a scary dude.
Paul, meanwhile, has resorted to some odd training methods to get ready.
Whatever works. Paul has a professional boxing record of 10-1. Tyson is 50-6 in his career with 44 knockouts. His last professional fight was in 2005, when he retired at the age of 39. He did fight an exhibition bout in 2020, however, against Roy Jones Jr. While there was no official winner to the fight, Tyson clearly looked like the better fighter.
The 27-year-old Paul better not underestimate Tyson. With a body like that and the fight pedigree he has, this has the makings for a fun night.
