Russell Wilson, wife Ciara will make insane profit on $55M ‘Amor Estate’ compound

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara have spent this year in the New York area with Wilson on the New York Giants. They are selling their baller California mansion where they are set to make an insane profit on it.

The NFL star and his wife have been married since 2016 and have three kids together in Sienna, 8, Win, 5, and baby Amora, 1. Ciara also has son Future from her previous relationship with the rapper Future, but Wilson has helped raise him as his own.

They have shown off many adorable family moments like Wilson watching game film early in the morning while Ciara snuggled up with the kids.

Wilson also just posted a sweet tribute to his wife while he enjoys a bye week. They look to be on a beach somewhere — maybe California where they have an insane property.

It is that property in Ranco Sante Fe, California, that they purchased in 2021 for $14.5 million and are selling for an unreal $54.9 million. Nicknamed “Amor Estate”, it sits on over 8 acres and is really 30,000-square feet. The main house has seven bedrooms, while there is a two-bedroom guesthouse and a 10-car garage. The backyard is insane with a resort-style pool with a water slide, a pizza oven (there’s one in Wilson’s photos above) a candy bar, sports courts and a football field. There’s full recovery amenities for Wilson as well like a sauna and a cold tub. There’s also a recording studio for Ciara, of course. Take a look below.

That is amazing. If they sell it for asking, they’ll make around $35 million in just four years. That does not include the fact they did a full renovation on it to get those baller features, but that amount has been undisclosed.

Wilson, 37, is nearing the end of his playing career. It will be interesting to see where they settle down as their main residence afterward.

