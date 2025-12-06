Ciara shares heart-melting photo with Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Bianka for birthday

Kobe Bryant and his widow Vanessa Bryant’s middle daughter just turned 9 years old. Good family friend Ciara sent a special post for Bianka Bryant on her social media.

Ciara and Vanessa are besties, hanging out like and doing things like riding roller coasters together and sticking their tongues out having fun.

Ciara/TikTok

They most recently just posed together in stunning fits at Kris Jenner’s big 70th birthday bash with a James Bond theme.

Vanessa has also sent Ciara and her New York Giants quarterback husband some elite Christmas gifts spreading the Kobe spirit.

Not to mention, she rocked matching model looks with Natalia Bryant during New York Fashion Week, and also had the cutest matching fit with Vanessa’s youngest Capri, 6, for her birthday below.

Ciara/Instagram

Now, it’s Bianka’s birthday and Ciara wrote, “Happy Birthday BB Princess! We love you so much! 🫶🏽“

Ciara/Instagram

Natalia would post four-words and share her own touching photos with her sister. Mom followed up with her own heartfelt message for her and Kobe’s daughter: “Happy 9th birthday, BB! We love you so much superstar! Xoxo 😘❤️ Bianka Bella! 🎂.”

Happy birthday to Bianka Bryant.

