Spurs legend Tony Parker’s crib has secret 'Champion Room', all-night restaurant
Tony Parker’s house is worthy of the Hall of Fame like his career. The man has a 24/7 restaurant in it that we now know thanks to Kai Cenat.
The San Antonio Spurs legend and four-time NBA champion made $170 million in salary during his 18-year career. He was married to actress Eva Longoria from 2007-2010. He’s now dating French actress Agathe Teyssier.
He still lives in San Antonio, Texas, and has a baller place to spend time with his girlfriend at. In a Twitch video by influencer Kai Cenat he gave a tour of the place and was blown away that there’s a 24/7 Nando’s restaurant inside of it.
Nando’s is a South African restaurant famous for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken. Yum.
It also features an unreal secret “Champion Room” with all his jerseys, trophies, and those championship rings. It looks like a wall like a speakeasy entrance and requires his finger print to access. Next-level!
Oh, there also happens to be a waterpark in the backyard.
Parker gave the keys to his house to Kai Cenat and the AMP crew for their 30 Days of Summer marathon.
They’ll certainly be well fed and entertained.
Don’t worry, Parker also owns a baller home in France, too, he can spend with his girlfriend.
