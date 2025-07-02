The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Spurs legend Tony Parker’s crib has secret 'Champion Room', all-night restaurant

The San Antonio Hall of Famer’s Texas house literally has a chain restaurant you can eat at 24-7 that influencer Kai Cenat revealed in a video.

Matt Ryan

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors in game one of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena.
San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors in game one of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Tony Parker’s house is worthy of the Hall of Fame like his career. The man has a 24/7 restaurant in it that we now know thanks to Kai Cenat.

The San Antonio Spurs legend and four-time NBA champion made $170 million in salary during his 18-year career. He was married to actress Eva Longoria from 2007-2010. He’s now dating French actress Agathe Teyssier.

Tony Parker and Tim Dunca
Tony Parker and Tim Duncan won four title together. / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

He still lives in San Antonio, Texas, and has a baller place to spend time with his girlfriend at. In a Twitch video by influencer Kai Cenat he gave a tour of the place and was blown away that there’s a 24/7 Nando’s restaurant inside of it.

Nando’s is a South African restaurant famous for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken. Yum.

It also features an unreal secret “Champion Room” with all his jerseys, trophies, and those championship rings. It looks like a wall like a speakeasy entrance and requires his finger print to access. Next-level!

Oh, there also happens to be a waterpark in the backyard.

Parker gave the keys to his house to Kai Cenat and the AMP crew for their 30 Days of Summer marathon.

They’ll certainly be well fed and entertained.

Don’t worry, Parker also owns a baller home in France, too, he can spend with his girlfriend.

Tony Parker an Agathe Teyssier
James Lang-Imagn Images

