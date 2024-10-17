Chiefs WR Nikko Remigio announces engagement to star track athlete
After becoming the first team in 20 years to become back-to-back champions, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make history with a Super Bowl three-peat. Considering the Chiefs are a 5-0 this season, the rest of the league should be worried.
In addition to being the team to beat (again), there's an added spotlight on Kansas City due to tight end end Travis Kelce's relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. However, love is simply in the air at Arrowhead Stadium.
Before returning from the team's Week 6 bye, Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio made a huge announcement about his life love life. The former undrafted free agent out of Fresno is engaged to star track athlete Maureen Schrijvers, a member of the Philippines national team since 2019. Schrijvers helped break the national record for the 4x400m relay while competing at the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in 2023.
Remigio popped the question by getting down on one knee on a seculded beach. The couple shared a photo of the magical moment on Instagram and wrote, "We did the thing."
Fellow Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore commented, "Congrats my dawg 🤞🏽." Mecole Hardman, who proposed to his fiancée Chariah Gordon during the offseason added, "Yessssirrrrrrr 🔥🔥🔥🔥."
Remigio, who signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract with Kansas City in 2023, spent his first year with the team on injured reserve. Despite a strong preseason showing, the 24-year-old fell short of making the 53-man roster, and remains signed to the practice squad.
However, with several of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' receivers injured, Remigio's time to shine may soon come. Next up, Kansas City travels to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude