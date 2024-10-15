Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce keep casual in matching black fits at Yankees game
It's about to be a busy week for pop artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — but they’re getting in plenty of quality time before things pick up.
Tonight, the power couple is enjoying a date night at the New York Yankees postseason game against the Cleveland Guardians. The two were presumably there to cheer on the Guardians, from Kelce’s hometown.
The couple has been mostly seated during tonight, however, they were both spotted wearing black jackets and caps. Kelce’s, specifically, was a Midnight Rodeo trucker hat.
Over the past few days, Swift and Kelce have been enjoying time in the Big Apple. The two were spotted out on a date night with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. On another night, the two enjoyed dinner by themselves at famed Italian restaurant, Torrisi.
This series of dates comes as Kelce is gaining major buzz for his role as mysterious nursing orderly Ed Lachlan on FX’s “Grotesquerie.” He is also hosting Prime Video’s “Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?” which is set to premiere Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Swift, however, is gearing up for the final leg of her “Eras Tour,” which resumes in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, Oct. 18.
But no matter how booked and busy these two are, one thing’s for sure — they never go out of style.
