Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld pens sweet note to mom for her birthday
Hailee Steinfeld took time to pen a sweet note for her mom’s birthday on Friday.
The actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been as busy as can be lately. While her man was on his epic bachelor party that included a Tigers Woods moment and a shoutout to Steinfeld, the 28 year old star hit the Oscars, and then stunned in a business suit fit for a magazine photo shoot, and then went curly for her latest ad for a hair product.
When she’s not working or being the “Queen” of Buffalo and posing for a selfie at a local Wegmans, Steinfeld is back home in California where he parents Peter and Cheri Steinfeld live and where she grew up. Mom doubles as an interior designer and Hailee’s manager.
For her latest issue of her newsletter Beau Society, Steinfeld made sure to give her mom a touching birthday shoutout for all her readers.
“Hi everyone! Happy Friday! Before we dive in, I have to give a birthday shoutout to someone very special: my mom! This woman is my biggest supporter, my first call, not to mention one of Beau Society’s most dedicated readers (if you remember from our first issue, she invented our tagline, “This is BS”). Mom, your love and unwavering belief in me mean the world. Wishing you the happiest day — you deserve it and more! I love you!”
How sweet.
Hailee has a lot to look forward to as well with the release of her new movie Sinners with Michael B. Jordan with some steamy scenes that comes out on April 18, and her wedding with Allen where the May date was leaked by Allen’s Bills teammate on live TV.
As busy as she is, it’s great to see Hailee taking the time to show love to her mama for the world to see.