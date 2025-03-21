The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld pens sweet note to mom for her birthday

The actress sends her mom Cheri a touching message in the latest issue of her “Beau Society” newsletter.

Matt Ryan

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hailee Steinfeld took time to pen a sweet note for her mom’s birthday on Friday.

The actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been as busy as can be lately. While her man was on his epic bachelor party that included a Tigers Woods moment and a shoutout to Steinfeld, the 28 year old star hit the Oscars, and then stunned in a business suit fit for a magazine photo shoot, and then went curly for her latest ad for a hair product.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Los Angeles, California. / IMAGO / Featureflash

When she’s not working or being the “Queen” of Buffalo and posing for a selfie at a local Wegmans, Steinfeld is back home in California where he parents Peter and Cheri Steinfeld live and where she grew up. Mom doubles as an interior designer and Hailee’s manager.

Hailee Steinfeld and brother Griffin
Hailee Steinfeld and brother Griffin as kids. / Hailee Steinfel

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M California mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen

For her latest issue of her newsletter Beau Society, Steinfeld made sure to give her mom a touching birthday shoutout for all her readers.

“Hi everyone! Happy Friday! Before we dive in, I have to give a birthday shoutout to someone very special: my mom! This woman is my biggest supporter, my first call, not to mention one of Beau Society’s most dedicated readers (if you remember from our first issue, she invented our tagline, “This is BS”). Mom, your love and unwavering belief in me mean the world. Wishing you the happiest day — you deserve it and more! I love you!”

Hailee Steinfeld and mom Cheri Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld and mom Cheri Steinfeld / Cheri Steinfeld/Instagram

RELATED: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

How sweet.

Hailee has a lot to look forward to as well with the release of her new movie Sinners with Michael B. Jordan with some steamy scenes that comes out on April 18, and her wedding with Allen where the May date was leaked by Allen’s Bills teammate on live TV.

As busy as she is, it’s great to see Hailee taking the time to show love to her mama for the world to see.

Hailee Steinfeld and Cheri Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld and her mom Cheri Steinfeld / Cheri Steinfeld/Instagram
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships