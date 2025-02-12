Hailee Steinfeld wears must-see, denim ab-revealing fit in new ad
Hailee Steinfeld had a major business announcement on Wednesday with her new “Angel Margarita” brand coming out. A sneak peak of an ad for it hit social media and her fit is pure fire.
The actress, singer, and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL MVP Josh Allen has had an amazing past week with her public appearance with the QB at the NFL Honors 2025 event where she showed off her engagement ring while sharing a public kiss to celebrate with her man.
She also had her Super Bowl LIX ad for breast cancer awareness with the company Novartis run where she slayed in a one-shoulder fit.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld charms Buffalo Bills kids fans in never-before-seen adorable photo
With the announcement for her new cocktail brand, a sneak peak of an ad surfaced with Steinfeld showing some skin in a sizzling fit.
A press release came out confirming Steinfeld had created the partnership with Premium Beers Group.
"Margaritas have always been my go-to cocktail, so making a ready-to-drink version with high-quality ingredients that didn't compromise on taste was important to me," she said. "After visiting the Blue Agave fields inJaliscowith my partners Jordi and Rodrigo, I was inspired by the region. I am so proud of what we have created together and cannot wait for the world to try Angel Margarita."
With fire looks like she has in the ad preview, she will no doubt help sell the product.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots