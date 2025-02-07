The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld flaunts close-up of Josh Allen engagement ring winning NFL MVP

The actress and fiancée of the Buffalo Bills quarterback finally shows off her ring on her man’s historic night.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It was not only a big night for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen while winning the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, but for his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld. Not only did the actress wow in a stunning black dress to match Allen, but she finally showed off her engagement ring after months of teasing it.

Allen and Steinfeld, who got engaged on November 22, walked the NFL Honors 2025 event from New Orleans, Louisiana, on the red carpet hand-in-hand for quite the entrance.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They then went viral after Allen took home the coveted MVP award where the two shared an epic kiss, and then Allen’s speech where he had a heartfelt message for his “best friend” Steinfeld.

The biggest moment for Steinfeld fans, however, may have finally been her ring reveal. A close-up photo of the rock surfaced later on from the show that aired on NFL Network.

NFL Network

The couple, who have been together since 2023, had quite the year with Steinfeld being fully embraced by Buffalo and Bills Mafia as seen by her viral billboard in the city, and her posing with a fan at a local Wegmans.

Sept. 13, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. / @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

While it wasn’t the Super Bowl ending the two hoped for, it certainly was a night they’ll never forget while in the Super Bowl LIX city. They can now make the plans to bring that ring to the wedding.

