Hailee Steinfeld flaunts close-up of Josh Allen engagement ring winning NFL MVP
It was not only a big night for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen while winning the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, but for his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld. Not only did the actress wow in a stunning black dress to match Allen, but she finally showed off her engagement ring after months of teasing it.
Allen and Steinfeld, who got engaged on November 22, walked the NFL Honors 2025 event from New Orleans, Louisiana, on the red carpet hand-in-hand for quite the entrance.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld wows in schoolgirl miniskirt fit in ad before Super Bowl 2025
They then went viral after Allen took home the coveted MVP award where the two shared an epic kiss, and then Allen’s speech where he had a heartfelt message for his “best friend” Steinfeld.
The biggest moment for Steinfeld fans, however, may have finally been her ring reveal. A close-up photo of the rock surfaced later on from the show that aired on NFL Network.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld teases 'something special' for Valentine's Day not for Josh Allen
The couple, who have been together since 2023, had quite the year with Steinfeld being fully embraced by Buffalo and Bills Mafia as seen by her viral billboard in the city, and her posing with a fan at a local Wegmans.
While it wasn’t the Super Bowl ending the two hoped for, it certainly was a night they’ll never forget while in the Super Bowl LIX city. They can now make the plans to bring that ring to the wedding.
