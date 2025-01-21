Josie Canseco seductively grooves playing pool after bf Johnny Manziel’s naughty move
Johnny Manziel couldn't keep his hands off of his girlfriend.
The former Cleveland Browns quarterback had no problem showing appreciation for Josie Canseco during their trip to Aspen, Colorado in photos that the Victoria's Secret model shared on Tuesday, January 21.
Canseco, 28, even shared a video of Manziel, 32, smacking her butt during a game of pool. Canseco took the gesture in stride and shimmied for the camera afterward.
RELATED: Josie Canseco rings in 2025 with sizzling see-through dress
The influencer also shared more innocent snaps of the couple enjoying a snow mobile ride and an elevator selfie.
The model is the daughter of MLB star Jose Canseco and Jessica Canseco.
The couple first made their relationship social media official in April 2024, sharing photos from their time together at Stagecoach.
Manziel was previously married to "Selling Sunset" star Bre Tiesi from 2018 to 2021. Tiesi has since moved on as well and is now in an "open relationship" with Nick Cannon, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son, Legendary Love.
For her part, Canseco has previously dated Brody Jenner and Logan Paul.
