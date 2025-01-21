The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josie Canseco seductively grooves playing pool after bf Johnny Manziel’s naughty move

The couple packed on the PDA during their trip to Aspen.

Chelsea Hirsch

Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns.
Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Johnny Manziel couldn't keep his hands off of his girlfriend.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback had no problem showing appreciation for Josie Canseco during their trip to Aspen, Colorado in photos that the Victoria's Secret model shared on Tuesday, January 21.

Canseco, 28, even shared a video of Manziel, 32, smacking her butt during a game of pool. Canseco took the gesture in stride and shimmied for the camera afterward.

RELATED: Josie Canseco rings in 2025 with sizzling see-through dress

The influencer also shared more innocent snaps of the couple enjoying a snow mobile ride and an elevator selfie.

The model is the daughter of MLB star Jose Canseco and Jessica Canseco.

The couple first made their relationship social media official in April 2024, sharing photos from their time together at Stagecoach.

Manziel was previously married to "Selling Sunset" star Bre Tiesi from 2018 to 2021. Tiesi has since moved on as well and is now in an "open relationship" with Nick Cannon, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son, Legendary Love.

For her part, Canseco has previously dated Brody Jenner and Logan Paul.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden

One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden

Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration

On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win

Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message

Published
Chelsea Hirsch
CHELSEA HIRSCH

Chelsea Hirsch is a passionate editor and writer with extensive experience in celebrity news and entertainment. She has told stories through both photos and words — at Shutterstock, she covered major events like Paris Hilton's wedding, showcasing her ability to work on large-scale, high-profile assignments. She previously worked as a Senior Reporter at Page Six, where she wrote in-depth features that captured the latest celebrity developments, from high-profile lawsuits to exclusive red carpet interviews. A graduate of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, with a focus on arts and culture reporting, Chelsea also holds a BA in Journalism and Media Management from SUNY New Paltz. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending quality time with her family, often relaxing at the beach.

Home/Relationships