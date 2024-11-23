Kylie Kelce, Wife of Jason Kelce, Announces Pregnancy With Couple's Fourth Child
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's family is about to get bigger.
Kelce's wife, Kylie, is pregnant with her fourth child. According to the AP, agent Emily Ries confirmed the pregnancy Saturday.
The formal announcement comes two days after Jason announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he would host a new late-night show for ESPN.
The Kelces already have three daughters—5-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliott and 1-year-old Bennett. The trio appeared in an Instagram post from Kylie commemorating her pregnancy.
"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, Mom and Dad are on the same page!" Kylie wrote, referencing Elliott's apparent excitement at the announcement.
Jason played in Super Bowl LVII for the Eagles in 2023 with Kylie 38 weeks pregnant with Bennett. At the time, Jason told his brother—Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—that Kylie's obstetrician would attend the Super Bowl as their family's guest.