Kylie Kelce, Wife of Jason Kelce, Announces Pregnancy With Couple's Fourth Child

A big week for the family continues.

Kylie Kelce (right) with Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce during the Chiefs' 27–24 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round on Jan. 21, 2024.
Kylie Kelce (right) with Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce during the Chiefs' 27–24 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round on Jan. 21, 2024. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's family is about to get bigger.

Kelce's wife, Kylie, is pregnant with her fourth child. According to the AP, agent Emily Ries confirmed the pregnancy Saturday.

The formal announcement comes two days after Jason announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he would host a new late-night show for ESPN.

The Kelces already have three daughters—5-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliott and 1-year-old Bennett. The trio appeared in an Instagram post from Kylie commemorating her pregnancy.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, Mom and Dad are on the same page!" Kylie wrote, referencing Elliott's apparent excitement at the announcement.

Jason played in Super Bowl LVII for the Eagles in 2023 with Kylie 38 weeks pregnant with Bennett. At the time, Jason told his brotherKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—that Kylie's obstetrician would attend the Super Bowl as their family's guest.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

