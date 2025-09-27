Penn State alum Katie Feeney rocks cheerleader fit for Oregon White Out Game
Katie Feeney went to school at Pennsylvania State University. For the big Penn State Nittany Lions game in Happy Valley vs. the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, the ESPN influencer and content creator definitely represented PSU with her fit for the big White Out Game.
The 23-year-old influencer with over 13 million social media followers across her platforms has been a hit on ESPN’s College GameDay. She signed with the network as a Sports and Lifestyle Content Creator.
Even though Feeney attended Penn State and is a die-hard Nittany Lions fan, becoming an even bigger social media star partnering with the football program, she caused a stir by betraying her alma mater by wearing Georgia Bulldogs red in a miniskirt with a matching blouse.
For the big game between No. 6 Oregon and No. 3 Penn State, she made her loyalties clear in her cheerleader Nittany Lions skirt and Saquon Barkley college jersey on,
This isn’t the first time she’s rocked the Penn State cheerleader look with this popular video on TikTok.
While Feeney certainly stood at State College in Pennsylvania with her fit, she hopes the Nittany Lions will stand out vs. the Ducks tonight in front of a white-out crowd.
