Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal announces break from social media
After the Texas Longhorns' playoff journey came to an end, head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, jetted off to Paris to celebrate Lous Vuitton's men's 2025 fall-winter menswear collection debut.
The "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," proudly showed off numerous head-to-toe Louis Vuitton fits on Instagram and gushed over her catch-up with Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in all-white 'cheering' fit for Texas game
While the 39-year-old appeared to be living her best life, enjoying jumbo-sized croissants and pricey truffle pizza, she hasn't posted anything on Instagram since Feb. 13.
Save for a few makeup-free spa day selfies on her Instagram Stories, her social media absence became more pronounced after Milan Fashion Week kicked off, and Loreal was nowhere to be seen.
She wrote to her 136,000 followers on Instagram on March 1, "Hiii. So sorry I've been in and out! My schedule has been a little cray cray lol! Also I won't be doing any Fasion Month right now (as you've prob noticed). Not to worry I'll be back in the Fall!"
Loreal added in a footnote, "... in the meantime, sit tight! I have some cool things coming soon ☺️."
Overall, it's been a dramatic year for Loreal. She and Sarkisian announced their decision to separate afer four year of marriage in July, however, the couple has since reconciled. After rocking her giant engagement ring for months, she joined Sarkisian on stage after the Longhorns defeated the Ariztona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl.
While Sarkisian attends the NFL Scouting Combine in Indiaianpolis, it appears his wife is simply taking a breather before jumping into the 2025 season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless