Why fans think Travis Kelce just gave Taylor Swift a shoutout in 'Grotesquerie'
If there’s one thing that Swifties love, it’s looking for Easter eggs — especially when they reference the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The 34-year-old football player made his acting debut on Wednesday, October 3rd, in FX’s Grotesquerie, and it didn’t take long for fans to find a subtle Swift reference in his dialogue.
In the series, Kelce plays Ed Laclan, a hospital employee who has a flirty interaction with Niecy Nash-Betts’ character, Detective Lois Tryon. When she offers to bake him a cake, he makes a counter-offer.
“You know what I like? Pop-Tarts without the frosting,” he tells the detective, before asking her out on a date. The comment may seem quirky or off-the-cuff, but fans of Kelce’s relationship with the “Cruel Summer” singer, also 34, saw it as an intentional reference to Swift.
Fans may be referring to a comment Kelce made at a Kansas City Chiefs press conference in June 2024, when he mentioned that “Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll.” Swifties couldn't hold in their delight after hearing the reference.
“travis mentioning pop tarts was so cutesy of him,” wrote one Kelce/Swift shipper. “So pop tarts hmmm??” said another X user.
Whether intentional or not, the line was sweet enough to give fans a sugar rush.
