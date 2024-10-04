The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Why fans think Travis Kelce just gave Taylor Swift a shoutout in 'Grotesquerie'

Sophie Hessekiel

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.
If there’s one thing that Swifties love, it’s looking for Easter eggs — especially when they reference the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The 34-year-old football player made his acting debut on Wednesday, October 3rd, in FX’s Grotesquerie, and it didn’t take long for fans to find a subtle Swift reference in his dialogue.

In the series, Kelce plays Ed Laclan, a hospital employee who has a flirty interaction with Niecy Nash-Betts’ character, Detective Lois Tryon. When she offers to bake him a cake, he makes a counter-offer.

“You know what I like? Pop-Tarts without the frosting,” he tells the detective, before asking her out on a date. The comment may seem quirky or off-the-cuff, but fans of Kelce’s relationship with the “Cruel Summer” singer, also 34, saw it as an intentional reference to Swift.

Fans may be referring to a comment Kelce made at a Kansas City Chiefs press conference in June 2024, when he mentioned that “Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll.” Swifties couldn't hold in their delight after hearing the reference.

“travis mentioning pop tarts was so cutesy of him,” wrote one Kelce/Swift shipper. “So pop tarts hmmm??” said another X user.

Whether intentional or not, the line was sweet enough to give fans a sugar rush.


