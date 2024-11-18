Bo Nix's wife Izzy swoons over Broncos QB's breakout performance
Denver Broncos quarterback rookie quarterback Bo Nix had his breakout NFL game in the team's 38-6 shellacking of the Atlanta Falcons, while his wife Izzy was doing what she has done for years and rooting him on.
Izzy and Bo met at Auburn University in the summer of 2020 when he was the team's star quarterback and she was a cheerleader. Izzy and Bo met at Auburn University in the summer of 2020 when he was the team's star quarterback and she was a cheerleader.
Izzy graduated from Auburn in May 2022 and the couple got married that summer in their home state of Alabama. While Bo is now with Denver, Izzy has continued to be by his side and has remained his biggest cheerleader.
That was on full display after Nix's breakout game against the Falcons. She took to social media where she swooned over a post about Nix's big game. She reposted a screengrab of the broadcast showing Nix's big achievement.
You have to love love.
The No. 12 overall pick finished the game completing an incredible 28-of-33 passes for 307 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Nix's four passing touchdowns tied a Broncos single-game rookie record, tying him with Marlin Briscoe and Don Breaux.
More impressively, he becomes the first rookie quarterback in NFL history with 4 touchdown passes, zero interceptions, 300+ passing yards, and a completion percentage above 80 percent for a single game.
Denver will look to build some momentum from the win and carry it into Week 12 where they return to action on the road against the division rival Las Vegas Raiders.
