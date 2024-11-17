The Athlete Lifestyle logo

George Kittle's wife Claire rocks 49ers bomber jacket over Versace bra

Claire Kittle, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, pulled out a stunning fit for the team's meeting with Seattle featuring a flash of luxury.

Another week of NFL action and another week of the San Francisco 49ers WAGs bringing out the big guns. Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle, the wives of All-Pros Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle, consistently pull up to the stadium as some of the best-dressed significant others in the league.

This week, Claire mixed sporty with fun for her gameday fit.

As she geared up for Sunday afternoon's Week 11 divisional showdown with the rival Seattle Seahawks, Claire gave an early look at what she will be sporting when she pulls up to Levi's Stadium.

For the clash in the NFC West, Claire is rocking a 49ers bomber jacket draped over a Versace bra and completed with the perfect set of accessories.

Claire Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, NFL WAGs
Claire Kittle/Instagram

You always need to add a touch of luxury.

Claire and George Kittle are college sweethearts who began dating during their freshman year at the University of Iowa. The couple has been married since 2019.

During the offseason, the couple lives in Nashville.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and 49ers at Levi's Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX, with Joe Davis and Greg Olsen on the call. Seattle heads to Santa Clara with a 4-5 record, while the 49ers sit at 5-4 in a wide-open NFC West.

