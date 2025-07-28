Deion Sanders' rumored girlfriend Karrueche Tran dated ex-NFL star, pop star, too
Deion Sanders shared with the world on Monday that he had his bladder removed and is fortunately cancer-free now. A video has surfaced while he was in the hospital that has spurred more dating rumors to actress Karrueche Tran.
It all started from this video below of an emotional Tran by 57-year-old Colorado Buffaloes coach Sanders’ side in the hospital.
The couple has been linked for a few months, but nothing is official. They were even spotted holding hands in LA back in February.
If you don’t know who Tran is, the 37-year-old actress of African American and Vietnamese heritage is a Daytime Emmy Award winner for her role the web series The Bay, and is best known for the show Claws on TNT.
She’s also dated some big celebrities in the past, including singer Chris Brown from 2011-2015, and former New York Giants star Victor Cruz from 2017-2021.
Whether or not they Tran and Sanders are together, Monday’s press conference with his doctors definitely is the story and this is secondary. If they are, cheers to them. As long as coach is happy and healthy that’s what matters.
