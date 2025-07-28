The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Deion Sanders' rumored girlfriend Karrueche Tran dated ex-NFL star, pop star, too

The actress who is linked to the Colorado coach has dated some very famous people before.

Matt Ryan

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders shared with the world on Monday that he had his bladder removed and is fortunately cancer-free now. A video has surfaced while he was in the hospital that has spurred more dating rumors to actress Karrueche Tran.

It all started from this video below of an emotional Tran by 57-year-old Colorado Buffaloes coach Sanders’ side in the hospital.

RELATED: Deion Sanders shares crazy video fishing right after bladder removal surgery

The couple has been linked for a few months, but nothing is official. They were even spotted holding hands in LA back in February.

RELATED: Bucs rookie Shilo Sanders makes fun of dad Deion over brother Shedeur’s draft slide

If you don’t know who Tran is, the 37-year-old actress of African American and Vietnamese heritage is a Daytime Emmy Award winner for her role the web series The Bay, and is best known for the show Claws on TNT.

She’s also dated some big celebrities in the past, including singer Chris Brown from 2011-2015, and former New York Giants star Victor Cruz from 2017-2021.

Victor Cru
Former New York Giants player, Victor Cruz, is shown before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. Sunday, September 10, 2023 / Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Whether or not they Tran and Sanders are together, Monday’s press conference with his doctors definitely is the story and this is secondary. If they are, cheers to them. As long as coach is happy and healthy that’s what matters.

Deion Sander
Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance

Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do

Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news

Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships