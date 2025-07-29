The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Karrueche Tran goes on lavish Ibiza girls trip without Deion Sanders in stunning look

The rumored girlfriend of the Colorado Buffaloes football coach rocks a fire fit on the beach.

Matt Ryan

American socialite and actress Karrueche Tran arrives at the 8th Annual REVOLVE Festival during the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 held at Cavallo Ranch in Thermal, Riverside County, California
American socialite and actress Karrueche Tran arrives at the 8th Annual REVOLVE Festival during the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 held at Cavallo Ranch in Thermal, Riverside County, California / Imago Images

Deion Sanders gave the world encouraging health news on Monday, July 28, when he announced he’s cancer-free after his bladder was removed to get rid of a tumor. He may have also revealed more about his love life in a video that went viral on the same day.

The Colorado Buffaloes football coach and NFL Hall of Famer was in good spirts

Sanders shared an 18-minute video to YouTube titled “For Your Glory” — which was produced by his son Deion Sanders Jr.'s company Well Off Media. In the video, fans noticed this clip of Karrueche Tran by his side.

RELATED: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion Sanders' rumored girlfriend

It’s not the first time the coach and the actress have been spotted together: Back in February they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Deion Sanders' rumored girlfriend Karrueche Tran dated ex-NFL star, pop star, too

While the 57-year-old Deion was announcing his good health news, the 37-year-old Daytime Emmy Award winner and TNT’s Claws actress was having a girls trip in Ibiza where she crushed a provocative black dress on the beach.

It looks like an amazing time.

Will Deion and Tran go official anytome soon with their relationship? For now, Deion appears focused on his health and coaching this upcoming season now that he’s cleared to.

Deion Sander
Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

