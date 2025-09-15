J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya shares baby in ‘9’ Vikings jersey for Falcons SNF game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is having one of the most momentous weeks of his life. During his NFL debut as a starter against the Chicago Bears, McCarthy led the team to a thrilling 27-24 victory win in their season opener.
McCarthy earned the title of NFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 64% of his passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, along with two rushes for 25 yards and a score.
Of course, all his success on the field pales in comparison to the life-changing occasion in his personal life. McCarthy and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, welcomed a baby boy earlier this week.
RELATED: J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya shares baby kissing their giant dogs with dad snuggles
McCarthy missed practice on Tuesday after Katya went into labor. Three days later, the longtime couple officially announced the birth of their first child together on Instagram.
They posted several sweet photos and wrote, "Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy. The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents."
J.J. McCarthy's Baby Boy Says, 'Let's Go Dada' Before The Falcons-Vikings Showdown
While preparing to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, Katya made sure Romy was ready for the primetime matchup.
She posted a sweet photo of Romy in a No. 9 jersey and wrote, "Let's go dada!!!" with multiple purple heart emojis.
While this Sunday Night Football game marks the Vikings home opener, it's unlikely Katya and Romy will make it to U.S. Bank Stadium for the game so soon after his birth.
The 22-year-old's future bride and his newborn son, however, can cheer him on from home.
