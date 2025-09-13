The Athlete Lifestyle logo

J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya shares baby kissing their giant dogs with dad snuggles

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback and his fiancée show off a heart-melting scene as they bring theIr baby boy home for the first time.

Matt Ryan

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) on the sideline against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) on the sideline against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

J.J. McCarthy’s epic week continued as he and fiancée Katya Kuropas brought their baby boy home for the first time and he got to meet their dogs in a heart-melting scene.

The week started on Monday Night Football where McCarthy, 22, not only played in his first NFL game after missing his rookie season with a torn meniscus, but started and led the Minnesota Vikings to a comeback win vs. the Chicago Bears where he had three total touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Then, he missed practice starting on Wednesday as Kuropas went into labor. On Thursday, they introduce the world to Rome Micah McCarthy.

Katya would post an adorable picture of dad taking baby Rome home. She’d follow that up on Saturday with the heartwarming moments when Rome made it home and met the family dogs. She’d write, “All 3 of my babies” with the holding back tears emoji.

J.J. McCarthy and Rome
Katya Kuropas/Instagram

And another one with her, McCarthy, Rome, and the dogs Marley and Rocky.

J.J. McCarthy, Rome, and Katya
Katya Kuropas/Instagram

McCarthy and Kuropas have been together since high school in Illinois. She was his biggest fan when he was with the Michigan Wolverines and now with the Vikings. The got engaged shortly after he won the national championship in 2024.

Now, they have little Rome who came home to some happy dogs.

Dad will be back to work tomorrow for the first home game when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Vikings.

J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropa
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy kisses his girlfriend Katya Kuropas to celebrate the Wolverines' 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Published |Modified
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

