J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya shares baby kissing their giant dogs with dad snuggles
J.J. McCarthy’s epic week continued as he and fiancée Katya Kuropas brought their baby boy home for the first time and he got to meet their dogs in a heart-melting scene.
The week started on Monday Night Football where McCarthy, 22, not only played in his first NFL game after missing his rookie season with a torn meniscus, but started and led the Minnesota Vikings to a comeback win vs. the Chicago Bears where he had three total touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Then, he missed practice starting on Wednesday as Kuropas went into labor. On Thursday, they introduce the world to Rome Micah McCarthy.
RELATED: J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya has rare comment on Vikings QB's '1-0' post
Katya would post an adorable picture of dad taking baby Rome home. She’d follow that up on Saturday with the heartwarming moments when Rome made it home and met the family dogs. She’d write, “All 3 of my babies” with the holding back tears emoji.
RELATED: Who is Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas?
And another one with her, McCarthy, Rome, and the dogs Marley and Rocky.
McCarthy and Kuropas have been together since high school in Illinois. She was his biggest fan when he was with the Michigan Wolverines and now with the Vikings. The got engaged shortly after he won the national championship in 2024.
Now, they have little Rome who came home to some happy dogs.
Dad will be back to work tomorrow for the first home game when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Vikings.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit