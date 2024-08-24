Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant posts sweet throwback photo for his birthday
Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband, Kobe Bryant, in a special way on his birthday this Friday. On what would’ve been Kobe’s 46th birthday, Vanessa took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture.
In the photo, a young Vanessa and Kobe are cozied up, with Vanessa kissing Kobe on the cheek, and the Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard rocking a glimmery grin. Sade's "No Ordinary Love" sets the romantic vibes.
“I love you now, forever, and for always,” read the post’s caption.
Following the tragic death of Kobe and daughter Gianna in January of 2020, Vanessa has continued to share memories of her time with the two of them.
Earlier this month, Vanessa went to the unveiling of three new statues crafted in the likeness of Kobe and Gianna, all of which are located outside of the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center.
This weekend, Vanessa is attending the second annual Mamba League Invitational, which runs August 23 (Kobe’s birthday) and August 24, a tribute to the jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — Kobe wore throughout his career with the Lakers.
During the Mamba League Invitational, high school basketball players from across the US show off their hooping skills on a court inspired by Kobe’s Mamba Mentality.
While Kobe may not be here to witness the next generation of great basketball players carry on his legacy, the Mamba Mentality lives on.
