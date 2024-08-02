Vanessa Bryant shows love to Kobe and Gianna statue with simple caption (PHOTO)
It’s been over four years since the unfortunate passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. But fans carry both of them in their hearts. Today, three new statues of Kobe and Gianna were unveiled outside of the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center.
Following the reveal, many fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to express their excitement over the statues, noting how closely they resemble the beloved father and daughter. And the Bryant family is in agreement that the sculptures replicate Kobe and Gianna’s likeness well.
Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, posed with one of the statues — in which Kobe is seen embracing Gianna and kissing her on the head — in a photo for Instagram. Vanessa smiles, and offers simple sentiment in the post’s caption, “❤️Kobe & Gigi ❤️.”
Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, and sister of Gianna, also showed her approval for the statue, dropping a series of heart emojis in the comments.
Last week, Natalia showed love to Pau and Cat Gasol on Instagram, longtime friends who recently announced that they are expecting their third child.
Even in Kobe and Gianna's absence, the Mamba legacy lives on.
