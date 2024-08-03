Steph Curry sneaks hidden joke into sweet Ayesha Curry anniversary post

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Only a parent would appreciate the hidden gem in one of the photos Steph shared of his wife to celebrate 13 years of being married.

Matthew Graham

February 19, 2022: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House.
February 19, 2022: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Steph Curry is not only the greatest shooter of all time, the Golden State Warriors icon always loves to have fun. That’s why kids especially love him, since a lot of the time, he’s a big kid at heart.

So when he posted his sweet and heartwarming anniversary homage to wife Ayesha Curry, one of the photos was especially comedic and charming to fellow parents.

For those that have the pleasure of having kids, and all of the shenanigans involved, the photo of Steph and Ayesha in the car has the new-mom staple: a breast pump perfect for driving in the car.

This is why the Currys are so beloved. They’re more than willing to be self-deprecating and poke fun at themselves. Any parent, especially the mothers out there, can fully relate. Plus, they're fully present parents with their four kids, even with extreme wealth.

Where dads can’t relate is Curry’s unreal shooting, which is on full display at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as part of the United States men’s national basketball team, where of course, he’s acting like a kid and showing off ridiculous trick shots

RELATED: Steph Curry's adorable dad moment after Team USA basketball win

The all-time NBA 3-point king is taking in all the sights of the Olympics, where he’s been spotted at beach volleyball, the women’s gymnastics all-around, and hosting the United States table tennis team at practice as part of the newly found mutual respect for him and Anthony Edwards especially.

And why you ask is Steph posting his anniversary note three days late? Don’t worry. He’s not in trouble since Curry had the same exact one on Instagram on the actual day of July 30.

Well, not in trouble with Mrs. Curry… He might be in trouble with Warriors fans since he’s becoming besties with Dub Nation enemy No. 1 LeBron James.

Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI.

