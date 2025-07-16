The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers rookie hard launches relationship with Brock Lesnar’s NCAA champ daughter

Mya Lesnar, the daughter of the WWE legend and former MMA fighter, is a star in her own right.

Matt Ryan

Apr 2, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Brock Lesnar during Wrestlemania Night 2 at SoFi Stadium.
Apr 2, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Brock Lesnar during Wrestlemania Night 2 at SoFi Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

A San Francisco 49ers rookie offensive lineman gave a new definition to power couple when he and Brock Lesnar’s NCAA champion daughter went official with their relationship.

Drew Moss, who went undrafted out of the Colorado State Rams but signed with the team, stands at 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds. He’s a large man at 22 years old.

Mya Lesnar was in the NCAA indoor shot put champion in 2024 as well as the took home the natty in the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships while also at Colorado State where the two met.

Mya Lesna
Mya Lesnar of Colorado State wins the women's shot put at 62-4 1/2 (19.01m) during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mya, 23, is the daughter of WWE legend Brock Lesnar, who is just about Moss’s size at 6-foot-3, 287 pounds of muscle. Lesnar also holds a professional MMA record in the UFC of 5-3 with one no contest.

Brock Lesna
UFC fighter Brock Lesnar during a heavyweight bout at UFC 141 at the MGM Grand Garden event center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That’s a family full of powerful people.

Here’s the happy couple together.

Moss reported to 49ers camp on July 15 where he hopes to make the team and have Mya cheer him on at games.

Drew Mos
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

