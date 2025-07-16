49ers rookie hard launches relationship with Brock Lesnar’s NCAA champ daughter
A San Francisco 49ers rookie offensive lineman gave a new definition to power couple when he and Brock Lesnar’s NCAA champion daughter went official with their relationship.
Drew Moss, who went undrafted out of the Colorado State Rams but signed with the team, stands at 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds. He’s a large man at 22 years old.
Mya Lesnar was in the NCAA indoor shot put champion in 2024 as well as the took home the natty in the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships while also at Colorado State where the two met.
Mya, 23, is the daughter of WWE legend Brock Lesnar, who is just about Moss’s size at 6-foot-3, 287 pounds of muscle. Lesnar also holds a professional MMA record in the UFC of 5-3 with one no contest.
That’s a family full of powerful people.
Here’s the happy couple together.
Moss reported to 49ers camp on July 15 where he hopes to make the team and have Mya cheer him on at games.
