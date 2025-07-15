See amazing Josh Allen changes from pre-Hailee Steinfeld to now in Bills team shots
A lot has changed since Josh Allen was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018 as a 21 year old out of the Wyoming Cowboys, including just how much different he looks for year eight of his career.
Allen, now 29, is coming off a season where he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player. He was also the MVP of the offseason off the field marrying actress Hailee Steinfeld in an epic wedding where the two had a viral first kiss and a next-level cake.
After his honeymoon to Hawaii where a smitten Allen showed off photos of his “wifey”, he proudly flexed his wedding ring at minicamp.
Allen and Steinfeld have been together since the spring of 2023 and she was dubbed “The Queen of Buffalo” in a viral billboard and has been embraced at games by Bills Mafia at games.
Allen is now happily married and happily paid as well: He signed a four-year $4.673 million contract as a rookie, but now is on a record-breaking six-year, $330 million one he signed in March.
Here’s how Allen’s looks have changed since 2018 before Steinfeld to now in 2025 with her.
There’s definitely a lot more hair on his head as well as facial hair going on for those cold Buffalo nights.
