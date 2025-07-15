The Athlete Lifestyle logo

See amazing Josh Allen changes from pre-Hailee Steinfeld to now in Bills team shots

The NFL’s MVP looks almost unrecognizable from his rookie season until now.

Matt Ryan

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A lot has changed since Josh Allen was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018 as a 21 year old out of the Wyoming Cowboys, including just how much different he looks for year eight of his career.

Allen, now 29, is coming off a season where he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player. He was also the MVP of the offseason off the field marrying actress Hailee Steinfeld in an epic wedding where the two had a viral first kiss and a next-level cake.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld strolls Paris with rarely-seen mom without hubby Josh Allen

Josh Allen
Josh Allen/Instagram

After his honeymoon to Hawaii where a smitten Allen showed off photos of his “wifey”, he proudly flexed his wedding ring at minicamp.

Allen and Steinfeld have been together since the spring of 2023 and she was dubbed “The Queen of Buffalo” in a viral billboard and has been embraced at games by Bills Mafia at games.

RELATED: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld is now part of Bills Mafia. / @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Allen is now happily married and happily paid as well: He signed a four-year $4.673 million contract as a rookie, but now is on a record-breaking six-year, $330 million one he signed in March.

Here’s how Allen’s looks have changed since 2018 before Steinfeld to now in 2025 with her.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills

There’s definitely a lot more hair on his head as well as facial hair going on for those cold Buffalo nights.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, NFL Playoffs, Daniel Ricciardo
Buffalo Bills/X

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships