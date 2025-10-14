49ers star Fred Warner’s wife shares heartwarming hospital ‘journey’ post
Fred Warner had surgery on Tuesday to repair his fractured right ankle that was also dislocated. While the season is over for the San Francisco 49ers star, his “next journey” is set to begin.
The four-time All-Pro linebacker was injured on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when his own teammates rolled up on his ankle from behind. It was a gruesome injury and an unfortunate event that actually may have been preventable because the team only had 10 men on the field for the play.
Warner’s wife Sydney Warner had the most unfortunate “perfect weekend” post right before the injury happened. She’d later post a positive note after Fred was hurt. Fred himself told reporters he’s “at peace” with what happened and focused on the future.
RELATED: Fred Warner's wife Sydney reveals what it's like to be a WAG
Sydney is pregnant with the couple’s second child — Fred can focus on his rehab for football and family now with his season over.
Sydney posted him smiling in his hospital bed before surgery where she wrote, “and here we go next journey starts now @fred_warner.”
No doubt Fred will push hard to come back even stronger. He has a strong wife by his side to support him as well.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words