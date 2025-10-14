The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers star Fred Warner’s wife shares heartwarming hospital ‘journey’ post

The San Francisco All-Pro linebacker underwent surgery on injured right ankle.

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fred Warner had surgery on Tuesday to repair his fractured right ankle that was also dislocated. While the season is over for the San Francisco 49ers star, his “next journey” is set to begin.

The four-time All-Pro linebacker was injured on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when his own teammates rolled up on his ankle from behind. It was a gruesome injury and an unfortunate event that actually may have been preventable because the team only had 10 men on the field for the play.

Warner’s wife Sydney Warner had the most unfortunate “perfect weekend” post right before the injury happened. She’d later post a positive note after Fred was hurt. Fred himself told reporters he’s “at peace” with what happened and focused on the future.

Sydney Warner
Sydney unfortunately watched the injury happen on TV. / Sydeny Warner/Instagram

Sydney is pregnant with the couple’s second child — Fred can focus on his rehab for football and family now with his season over.

Sydney posted him smiling in his hospital bed before surgery where she wrote, “and here we go next journey starts now @fred_warner.”

Fred Warner
Fred Warner/Instagram

No doubt Fred will push hard to come back even stronger. He has a strong wife by his side to support him as well.

