49ers star Fred Warner doesn’t attend brutal loss to Seahawks for good reason

The San Francisco 49ers really could’ve used Fred Warner out there on the field and in the locker room vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday night’s brutal NFC West title loss. He wasn’t even in the stadium for the game, but for a good reason.

The 29-year-old four-time All-Pro linebacker broke and dislocated his ankle back in October and held out hope he could return with a deep 49ers’ playoff run. That possibility went way down in San Francisco’s 13-3 loss to Seattle as the team lost out on the No. 1 seed and a bye and will now be on the road for the Wild Card game next weekend and likely all playoffs should it win.

Warner has been the team’s No. 1 cheerleader at games like a week ago vs. the Chicago Bears when he was seen firing up the crowd (and team) at Levi’s Stadium and blowing the fog horn.

RELATED: 49ers star Fred Warner, wife Sydney have big baby news in sweet post following injury

Chase Lucas on Fred Warner sounding the fog horn pregame and being on the sideline with the team during the game:



“Seeing him on the jumbotron doing the horn, it just shows that the captain’s not too far away.” pic.twitter.com/4srpEw7ydv — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 29, 2025

His absence as just a fan was even felt on Saturday for the final home game. So where was he?

His wife Sydney went into labor

Sydney Warner posted at the hospital watching the game with Fred where she’s in labor with their second child.

RELATED: Fred Warner’s wife Sydney has worst-timed 'perfect' post with 49ers star’s injury

fred warner ain’t at the game tonight because his wifey’s in labour & they’re watching the game from the hospital 🥹 pic.twitter.com/aMVcQgSVlF — crys; 🏈 (@crystalscuor) January 4, 2026

She wrote, “bringing baby girl in the world in true Warner fashion” while showing them celebrating a play.

Sydney Warner/Instagram

There certainly wasn’t much to celebrate for the 49ers and fans, but at least the Warner family has something to cheer about.

As of this writing , they haven’t shared news of the birth of their second daughter. Stay tuned.

They have a son Beau, born in March of 2024. The couple married in 2022.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring