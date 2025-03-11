Kristin Juszczyk shares ‘mood’ with one photo after husband Kyle’s 49ers release
Kyle Juszczyk will be sorely missed on the field next season for the San Francisco 49ers, while his wife Kristin Juszczyk will be sorely missed in the stands.
The Niners stunned the Juszczyks (and fans) with the release of the 9-time Pro Bowl fullback on Monday after he’s been with the team since 2017 when he came over from the Baltimore Ravens. While Kyle was a fan favorite for Niners faithful, so was his wife with her custom game-day fits that went viral and launched her business career.
RELATED: 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk stuns in see-through rhinestone ‘Bond’ girl jumpsuit
Kristin slayed looks all season with ones like a Matrix-like crop top, and a daring “Risky Business” with heels on fit, and her ab-revealing winner while on the road.
While team besties George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle were devastated by the news, Kristin posted their “mood” after the news with Kyle holding their dog, who even looked sad and angry at the same time.
RELATED: 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk goes ‘vacation mode’ in Mexico with sizzling bikini fit
Kyle has made the Pro Bowl nine consecutive seasons and was the team captain. He was an essential cog of the offense for his blocking, and could be used out for the backfield as a receiver and running game on short yardage plays.
It just won’t be the same for the 49ers without Kyle and Kristin. It’s the end of an era in San Francisco.
