The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kristin Juszczyk shares ‘mood’ with one photo after husband Kyle’s 49ers release

It was a sad day for the former Niners All-Pro fullback after being with the team since 2017. His wife also was a fan favorite for her custom game-day fits.

Matt Ryan

NFC fullback Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers (44) and wife Kristin Juszcyk pose with trophy during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium.
NFC fullback Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers (44) and wife Kristin Juszcyk pose with trophy during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kyle Juszczyk will be sorely missed on the field next season for the San Francisco 49ers, while his wife Kristin Juszczyk will be sorely missed in the stands.

The Niners stunned the Juszczyks (and fans) with the release of the 9-time Pro Bowl fullback on Monday after he’s been with the team since 2017 when he came over from the Baltimore Ravens. While Kyle was a fan favorite for Niners faithful, so was his wife with her custom game-day fits that went viral and launched her business career.

RELATED: 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk stuns in see-through rhinestone ‘Bond’ girl jumpsuit

Kristin Juszczyk
49ers fans will missing seeing these looks from Kristin next season. / Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

Kristin slayed looks all season with ones like a Matrix-like crop top, and a daring “Risky Business” with heels on fit, and her ab-revealing winner while on the road.

While team besties George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle were devastated by the news, Kristin posted their “mood” after the news with Kyle holding their dog, who even looked sad and angry at the same time.

Kyle Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

RELATED: 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk goes ‘vacation mode’ in Mexico with sizzling bikini fit

Kyle has made the Pro Bowl nine consecutive seasons and was the team captain. He was an essential cog of the offense for his blocking, and could be used out for the backfield as a receiver and running game on short yardage plays.

It just won’t be the same for the 49ers without Kyle and Kristin. It’s the end of an era in San Francisco.

Kyle and Kristi
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel

Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie

LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse

Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News