Paige Bueckers does goofy TikTok ‘hibernation’ dance with UConn teammate
Paige Bueckers is enjoying her final season the with UConn Huskies before the future No. 1 pick heads to the WNBA. She’s soaking up moments like a goofy dance with a teammate.
Bueckers, the All-American guard who has won AP Player of the Year, Naismith College Player of the Year, USBWA Women's National Player of the Year and the John R. Wooden Award, is having a tremendous senior season averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while leading the Huskies to a 27-3 record.
When she’s not on the basketball court, Bueckers is wowing with her fit game like her ab-flexing preppy glam look, and her Unrivaled hoodie to support the new professional 3x3 league.
In her latest TikTok video, Bueckers and sophomore teammate KK Arnold got together for a goofy dance with some synchronized moves, as well as some laughs. Bueckers captioned the post, “back to hibernation I go 🫶🏻.”
The Dallas Wings have the WNBA’s No. 1 pick on April 14 and are widely expected to take Bueckers.
Bueckers hopes to win her first national championship while playing for the Huskies and legendary coach Geno Auriemma where she will be dancing again, but this time at the end of March Madness in the NCAA tournament.
