Aaron Judge’s purse dogs get more excited than his wife Samantha winning AL MVP

The New York Yankees star is upstaged by his pets after it was announced he won back-to-back MVPs.

Matt Ryan

July 18. 2022: New York Yankees pitcher Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck.
July 18. 2022: New York Yankees pitcher Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck.

While Shohei Ohtani just won back-to-back National League MVPs with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aaron Judge was doing the same in the American League with the New York Yankees. He, too, shared a special moment with his wife and in his case two dogs.

When the 31-year-old Ohtani won on Thursday night, Decoy was there to steal the show once again with his wife Mamiko there where the dog stole the kiss.

Then it was the 33-year-old Judge’s turn where they panned to the slugger who had wife Samantha there and their two dogs. What was hilarious is the dogs seemed more excited than Samantha upon the big announcement.

Judge led the league hitting .331, but also belted 53 home runs and 114 RBIs for an amazing season and beat out Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the award.

Aaron Judge
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The team would fall short in the playoffs and didn’t make the World Series like last year, but individually it was an amazing season.

Like Ohtani, he loves his pets and has been seen comically walking the purse dogs around New York City at 6-foot-7.

Aaron and Samantha got married in a private ceremony in Hawaii in 2021 and just their first child in daughter Nora Rose in January.

They are very private together, but it was nice to see her by his side for a special MVP moment even if the dogs stole the show.

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge/Instagram

