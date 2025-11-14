Aaron Judge’s purse dogs get more excited than his wife Samantha winning AL MVP
While Shohei Ohtani just won back-to-back National League MVPs with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aaron Judge was doing the same in the American League with the New York Yankees. He, too, shared a special moment with his wife and in his case two dogs.
When the 31-year-old Ohtani won on Thursday night, Decoy was there to steal the show once again with his wife Mamiko there where the dog stole the kiss.
RELATED: Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha makes rare appearance for Knicks courtside date
Then it was the 33-year-old Judge’s turn where they panned to the slugger who had wife Samantha there and their two dogs. What was hilarious is the dogs seemed more excited than Samantha upon the big announcement.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani disses wife Mamiko for their dog Decoy in kiss winning NL MVP again
Judge led the league hitting .331, but also belted 53 home runs and 114 RBIs for an amazing season and beat out Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the award.
The team would fall short in the playoffs and didn’t make the World Series like last year, but individually it was an amazing season.
Like Ohtani, he loves his pets and has been seen comically walking the purse dogs around New York City at 6-foot-7.
Aaron and Samantha got married in a private ceremony in Hawaii in 2021 and just their first child in daughter Nora Rose in January.
They are very private together, but it was nice to see her by his side for a special MVP moment even if the dogs stole the show.
