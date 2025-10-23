The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha makes rare appearance for Knicks courtside date

The wife of the New York Yankees superstar matches her husband’s fit for the NBA opener at Madison Square Garden.

Matt Ryan

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) walks off the field after the win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) walks off the field after the win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge’s season ended earlier than the New York Yankees superstar wanted. At least he gets to spend the time with his wife Samantha for date night like Wednesday night’s New York Knick home opener at Madison Square Garden in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Judge had a season to remember with a .331 batting average to lead the league and 53 home runs. He also stood out in the playoffs hitting .500, but the team fell short to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.

Aaron Judge a
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) leads off first base against Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) during the ninth inning of game four of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-7 slugger also stood out at the Knicks game sitting courtside with his rarely seen wife who was next to another 6-foot-7 New York star in former 10-time NBA All-Star player Carmelo Anthony.

Samantha and Aaron matched in black.

Recently Judge was seen walking his tiny dogs along with his baby daughter Nora in Central Park. New wedding photos with Samantha from 2021 in Hawaii also just leaked.

While they aren’t spotted in public often, they have been out in the NY sports scene together before like this moment at a New York Rangers game.

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge with wife Samantha Bracksieck / IMAGO / Cover-Images

It’s awesome to see the couple out, but no doubt, Aaron would much rather be in Los Angeles right now vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rematch of last year’s World Series. A night out with his beautiful wife is definitely a good consolation prize, though.

Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck
New York Yankees pitcher Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

