The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-7 Aaron Judge walks tiny dogs with baby as Yankees sit out World Series

The New York superstar takes a stroll in the park with his dogs and baby Nora.

Matt Ryan

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) walks off the field after the win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) walks off the field after the win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees season ended earlier than hoped in the playoffs after making the World Series last season. It was still a great year for the slugger, but now he gets to be home with his wife, daughter, and his two tiny dogs.

The 33-year-old Judge would win the batting crown with a .331 average to go along with 53 home runs. While he’d only hit one in the postseason, he had an unreal average of .500. Despite that, the Yankees would lose to the Toronto Blue Jays in four games of the ALDS.

While his wife Samantha wasn’t seen at games, never-before-seen photos of their wedding surfaced right before the final game.

RELATED: Yankees' Aaron Judge's secret $20k necklace has hidden baby Nora, wife details

Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck
July 18. 2022: New York Yankees pitcher Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Samantha keeps out of the spotlight mostly as she takes care of their daughter Nora who was born in January. She did crush her look on the MLB All-Star Game red carpet, however.

Speaking of Nora, the couple has only shown off a glimpse of her, but on Friday, the Judge posted the stroller being walked with him while he walked his tiny dogs through Central Park on a sunny NYC day.

RELATED: All about Aaron Judge's wife Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge/Instagram

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the can’t miss 6-foot-7 Judge walking his dogs in the city either.

Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge/Instagram

Hopefully Judge has a relaxing offseason spending it with family.

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships