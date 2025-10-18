6-foot-7 Aaron Judge walks tiny dogs with baby as Yankees sit out World Series
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees season ended earlier than hoped in the playoffs after making the World Series last season. It was still a great year for the slugger, but now he gets to be home with his wife, daughter, and his two tiny dogs.
The 33-year-old Judge would win the batting crown with a .331 average to go along with 53 home runs. While he’d only hit one in the postseason, he had an unreal average of .500. Despite that, the Yankees would lose to the Toronto Blue Jays in four games of the ALDS.
While his wife Samantha wasn’t seen at games, never-before-seen photos of their wedding surfaced right before the final game.
RELATED: Yankees' Aaron Judge's secret $20k necklace has hidden baby Nora, wife details
Samantha keeps out of the spotlight mostly as she takes care of their daughter Nora who was born in January. She did crush her look on the MLB All-Star Game red carpet, however.
Speaking of Nora, the couple has only shown off a glimpse of her, but on Friday, the Judge posted the stroller being walked with him while he walked his tiny dogs through Central Park on a sunny NYC day.
RELATED: All about Aaron Judge's wife Samantha Bracksieck
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the can’t miss 6-foot-7 Judge walking his dogs in the city either.
Hopefully Judge has a relaxing offseason spending it with family.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words