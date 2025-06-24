Aaron Rodgers defiantly says secret wife Brittani does exist in on-air rant
While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepares for his first year in the NFL as a married man, he's also getting ready for what's likely his final season in the league.
"Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it. That's why we just did a one-year deal," he told ESPN's Pat McAfee on Tuesday, June 24. "This is really about finishing with a lotta love, fun and peace for the career that I've had."
While the 41-year-old happily discussed ending his career with "one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL," he got visibly heated asked about his mysterious wife, Brittani.
Rodgers has still never been seen with Brittani amid reports questioning if the marriage legally took place.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers reveals how long he’s been married to secret wife Brittani
Rodgers went on a rant defending his new bride. "I had a public relationship, how did that work out?" he said. The Super Bowl champ was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, but they broke up before tying the knot. He was also in high profile relationships with Danica Patrick and Olivia Munn.
"Now, I'm with somebody who's private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye, didn't sign up to be a celebrity, doesn't want to be a part of it." Rodgers said.
"And because I do things in private, because I want my personal life to be private... now I'm weird. Now the paparazzi is stalking me... trying to get a picture of her."
For fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Brittani at Acrisure Stadium this season, Rodgers didn't fully slam the door. "If and when she wants to be out and there’s a picture, she’ll choose that," he said.
But this is it for him and being in the public eye. "When this is all done, I’m out. You won’t see me. And I know that I’ve chosen to be in the public eye for one more season, but my private life is staying private."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover
Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri