Adorable Alert! Rickea Jackson shimmies with 7-year-old teammate's daughter
While the Los Angeles Sparks are having a disappointing season on the court, they’re absolutely crushing it off of it.
Rickea Jackson and her fellow top five WNBA rookie pick Cameron Brink have become instant fashion sensations, and the duo recently busted an in-sync routine on Jackson’s TikTok handle.
So how did Jackson top it? The 23 year old invited Sparks teammate Dearica Hamby’s daughter, 7-year-old Amaya to groove together with another in-sync dance. The results were as adorable as you would expect.
The bicep-gun shows at the end were the perfect cherry on top.
RELATED: Cameron Brink dons superhero spandex with LA Sparks legend (PHOTOS)
For comparison, here’s the Jackson and Brink version.
The winning routine is a toss up, but we have to give it to Amaya, right?
Hamby’s daughter had an unbelievable Kids Day when the Sparks hosted the Seattle Storm. Alas, the Sparks lost yet again, 89-83 to bring their record to 6-18.
So not a great year on the court, but when it comes to dance routines with her teammate's children, Jackson is the rookie of the year.
