Cameron Brink’s heartfelt, hilarious ACL injury update: ‘I’m so chill’
Let's face it: Cameron Brink is always chillin', isn't she?
But particularly so following surgery.
Per People magazine:
In her post on Instagram, 22-year-old Brink can be seen lying in her hospital gown post-surgery and interacting with her parents, Greg and Michelle, and her boyfriend Ben Felter.
The Los Angeles Sparks rookie was still out of it from being sedated for her operation, which resulted in a handful of loopy and hysterical video clips.
"I've been sleeping. I've just been chilling. I woke up and I'm so chill," Brink said in the video, reiterating, "I'm chilling."
That's when the 6-foot-3 basketball star told her family she hit a new level of chill after the successful surgery. "I'm in another dimension and I'm chilling. You could sit me here all day and I'm just relaxing," Brink mumbled as she sipped from a bottle of cranberry-orange juice.
When her mom asked what television show Brink was excited to watch later that night, she thought about it for a moment and said, "Love Island," referring to Peacock's reality dating series hosted by Ariana Madix.
Love it, Cameron. Rest up and take 'er easy.
Oh, and be sure to check out the also-hilarious comments section from her IG post.
Good stuff.