A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo relationship rumors trolled by Miami Heat
It was a big start to the day in the WNBA, with Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson being named league MVP by a unanimous vote ahead of the start of the postseason.
It is the third WNBA MVP of Wilson's career and it comes after a historic season.
Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to lead the league in total points, rebounds, and blocks in the same season.
MORE: A'ja Wilson's heartwarming moment with teammates after winning WNBA MVP
After the news was announced, congratulations began pouring in from around the basketball world, and the Miami Heat decided to chime in with a not-so-subtle tweet.
The Heat's official X account shared a photo of star big man Bam Adebayo with the message, "A’random photo of Bam on this lovely Sunday." Adebayo and Wilson have long been rumored to be dating and the "A'random" start to the tweet is a clear nod to Wilson's name.
People in the comments quickly reacted to the clever message.
"Y'all are messy," one user wrote. Another added, "y'all not slick." There were several memes and laughing face emojis to follow for those who have kept up with the rumored relationship.
MORE: A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo spotted after WNBA star's record-setting performance
It was definitely a well-played reaction to the WNBA MVP news.
Las Vegas now turns its attention to the WNBA Playoffs where they will kick off their quest for a third consecutive championship when they host the Seattle Storm in Round 1.
Entering the postseason, Wilson is averaging an incredible 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while adding 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game on the defensive end of the court.
