A’ja Wilson cries in bf Bam Adebayo’s arms before happy dance winning WNBA title
A’ja Wilson was brilliant all playoffs long and capped off her third WNBA championship in four years with a legendary performance in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals as the Las Vegas Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury. After the game, she shared a sweet moment with boyfriend Bam Adebayo.
Wilson finished the night with 31 points and nine rebounds in a dominating performance and was named the WNBA Finals MVP to cap a season where she was named regular season MVP and co-Defensive Player of the Year, and more. Truly legendary.
RELATED: Bam Adebayo, A'ja Wilson's emotional hug is perfect WNBA MVP moment for Aces star
In the stands was the Miami Heat star Adebayo with Wilson’s parents.
After the 97-86 road win for the sweep, Wilson shared a sweet moment with Adebayo where she cried in his arms before busting out into a happy dance.
The 29-year-old Wilson has nothing left to prove, but no doubt the Aces will be favored to win it again next season.
Wilson and Adebayo sparked rumors of being together at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris where both won a gold medal. She’d confirm the relationship in February.
Now he’s dating a three-time WNBA champ and a two-time Finals MVP.
