Bam Adebayo, A'ja Wilson's emotional hug is perfect WNBA MVP moment for Aces star

The basketball power couple celebrated Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson's record-setting fourth WNBA MVP with some adorable PDA.

Matthew Graham

Sep 21, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) hugs team president Nikki Fargas during the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player award presentation prior to Game 1 of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Sep 21, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) hugs team president Nikki Fargas during the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player award presentation prior to Game 1 of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo is a three-time NBA All-Star.

That's child's play compared to his girlfriend A'ja Wilson's four WNBA MVPs.

The Las Vegas Aces superstar made WNBA history by becoming the first player to ever win four MVPS, surpassing legends Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Lauren Jackson, who each had three.

A'ja Wilson
Sep 18, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates defeating the Seattle Storm with her parents Roscoe and Eva Wilson during game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Aces honored Wilson before Game 1 vs. the Indiana Fever in the the WNBA semifinals, and the sweetest moment might have been the big hug from her Miami Heat boyfriend Adebayo.

The WNBA's official Instagram handle had the adorable PDA moment, captioning the post which also involved loved ones and teammates, "Surrounded by love. Surrounded by history. 🫂A’ja Wilson’s 4th WNBA Kia MVP hit different — and the celebration says it all."

Adebayo, 28, and Wilson, 29, had been secretive about their relationship until this season, and while they've never officially hard launched their relationship, they have been very public about their couple status.

Wilson's dad, Roscoe, and Las Vegas Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis also rocked Wilson's signature pink wig look.

The two-time WNBA champion with her own Nike signature shoe, Wilson is cementing her legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

By the end of her career, she might be the universal GOAT.

A'ja Wilson
IMAGO/Cover-Images

Matthew Graham
