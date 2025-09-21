Bam Adebayo, A'ja Wilson's emotional hug is perfect WNBA MVP moment for Aces star
Bam Adebayo is a three-time NBA All-Star.
That's child's play compared to his girlfriend A'ja Wilson's four WNBA MVPs.
The Las Vegas Aces superstar made WNBA history by becoming the first player to ever win four MVPS, surpassing legends Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Lauren Jackson, who each had three.
The Aces honored Wilson before Game 1 vs. the Indiana Fever in the the WNBA semifinals, and the sweetest moment might have been the big hug from her Miami Heat boyfriend Adebayo.
The WNBA's official Instagram handle had the adorable PDA moment, captioning the post which also involved loved ones and teammates, "Surrounded by love. Surrounded by history. 🫂A’ja Wilson’s 4th WNBA Kia MVP hit different — and the celebration says it all."
Adebayo, 28, and Wilson, 29, had been secretive about their relationship until this season, and while they've never officially hard launched their relationship, they have been very public about their couple status.
Wilson's dad, Roscoe, and Las Vegas Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis also rocked Wilson's signature pink wig look.
The two-time WNBA champion with her own Nike signature shoe, Wilson is cementing her legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the game.
By the end of her career, she might be the universal GOAT.
