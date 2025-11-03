The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dodgers not mentioning Alex Vesia in World Series celebration speeches causes a stir

Dodgers fans waited to hear a shoutout for grieving star pitcher Alex Vesia and his wife, Kayla, during the World Series parade.

Emily Bicks

Nov 3, 2025: Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) during the World Series championship parade.
Nov 3, 2025: Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) during the World Series championship parade. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first back-to-back World Series champions in 25 years following their 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in an extra-innings Game 7.

After returning to Los Angeles, the team celebrated the historic feat with a World Series parade that concluded at Dodgers Stadium, during which team manager Dave Roberts and multiple players gave speeches.

There were numerous mentions of going for a three-peat, "I'm ready to get another ring next year," superstar Shohei Ohtani told the crowd. However, one teammate who played a crucial role in the Dodgers' success this year and last was not mentioned.

RELATED: Alex Vesia, wife Kayla get heartfelt message from Dodgers' World Series unlikely hero

Alex Vesia
Oct 4, 2025: Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia during Game 1 of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Left-handed pitcher Alex Vesia was a last-minute scratch from the Dodgers' World Series roster while "he and his wife Kayla deeply navigate a deeply personal family matter," the team shared in a statement before Game 1.

Prayers poured in for Vesia and Kayla, who was pregnant with the couple's first child. Even the Blue Jays' pitchers rocked No. 51 on their hats, a tribute to Vesia's jersey number, during Game 6.

“For these guys to recognize Alex, and what he and Kayla have gone through, heartbreaking is not even a good enough descriptor,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters ahead of Game 7.

“But for them to acknowledge that, it just speaks to how much respect and love that they have for one another. It’s a huge, huge tribute to Alex.”

Therefore, fans were disappointed that no one mentioned Vesia during the parade speeches on Nov. 3. One fan posted, "I’m shocked nobody has mentioned Vesia today... Not even a 'this is for vesia' like bruh."

Another fan wrote, "Not a single member is of the Dodgers organization even acknowledged Vesia’s contribution to the season when they could have easily done so without violating his family’s privacy. Pretty distasteful."

One man posted, "I hope the Vesia's are alright and enjoyed some part of this."

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

