Jannik Sinner leaves clues girlfriend is supermodel Laila Hasanovic, not Brooks Nader

The only thing hotter than world No. 1 Jannik Sinner's play on the court is speculation on who he's dating off of it.

Matthew Graham

Jul 13, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the trophy after winning the men’s singles final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day 14 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Jul 13, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the trophy after winning the men’s singles final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day 14 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Jannik Sinner felt like the unstoppable at every major in 2025 until Carlos Alcaraz took him down at this year's US Open to prove that it's still two at the top of men's professional tennis, both capturing two majors a piece this year.

Yet, the only thing more on fire with his on-court performance is the gossip on who the reigning Australian and Wimbledon champion, with four Grand Slam titles overall, including last year's US Open, is dating off of it.

Jannik Sinner
Jul 13, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Jannik Sinner waves to fans while standing on the South West Hall balcony holding the gentlemen's singles champion trophy, after his match against Carlos Alcaraz in the gentlemen's' singles final of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The sexy rumor, pardon the pun, had been that the new woman in his life is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and reality star Brooks Nader, 28, after fanning the flame with her sister on a recent podcast, saying that the former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant, who had an ugly breakup with her tango partner Gleb Savchenko, 41, was dating a tennis pro that rhymed with "winner," and then being asked directly about it on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this past week.

That was since followed up with the hard-to-believe story the Nader sisters have been propagating, most recently on last night's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," that Sinner and Alcaraz were both "dating" the "Love Thy Nader" star during the American Grand Slam.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Unfortunately for Nader, it feels like it's a one-way street since it looks like the 24-year-old Italian could be dating another model instead. A supermodel.

Move over Brooks, here comes Laila

Laila Hasanovic
Laila Hasanovic arriving on the red carpet for the opening ceremony and La Grazia film gala screening at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. / IMAGO / PsnewZ

Supermodel Laila Hasanovic, also 24, who has ad campaigns for high-end brands like Armani, seems to be the one getting Sinner's attention these days.

Laila Hasanovic
Laila Hasanovic with her full look at the Venice Film Festival / IMAGO / NurPhoto

TikTok detectives noticed Hasanovic as the screensaver on Sinner's smartphone at the US Open, and rumors had already been flying over the summer after Hasanovic attended his French Open final match against Carlos Alcaraz, which is the only slam he hasn't captured this season. So maybe she's lying low because of the bad luck vibes.

The polaroid shot of Hasanovic smiling and messing up her hair in an Instagram post for Armani is the image Sinner has on his phone. That feels like pretty solid proof that they are indeed a couple.

The timing feels right

Jannik Sinner, Anna Kalinskaya
Jannik Sinner kisses his then girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya after winning the championship final at the 2024 US Open against Taylor Fritz. / IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Sinner had been with Italian model Maria Braccini until 2024, before dating fellow tennis pro, Russian Anna Kalinskaya, before the World No. 1 confirmed in May 2025 that they were no longer an item.

Hasanovic famously dated F1 royalty, Michael Schumacher's son Mick, and it has been F1 influencers who have been following the breadcrumbs of the new power couple. Sinner is also a diehard Ferrari Formula 1 fan, so that's probably a shared common interest since Mick no longer has a seat with any current team.

Laila Hasanovic, Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher with then girlfriend Laila Hasanovic / IMAGO / Andreas Beil

Hasanovic is a continent away as Sinner tries to capture back-to-back American major titles with the record-breaking $5 million purse, hanging out instead in Jannik's home country at the Venice Film Festival as the couple still plays coy. Too bad for them F1 sleuths are following their every move.

So while the Nader sisters seem to play make believe, Sinner seems smitten with his supermodel.

Laila Hasanovic
Laila Hasanovic/Instagram

