Naomi Osaka turns heads in stunning backless dress that has tennis rival awestruck
Naomi Osaka is enjoying her Caribbean vacation while turning heads in her dress.
The 28-year-old Japanese tennis star had a deep run this past September into the US Open semifinals. She even caused Coco Gauff to storm off the court after a loss.
The four-time Grand Slam winner hasn’t won one since the 2021 Australian Open over Serena Williams, but she’s still a fan favorite.
Osaka, who is always a fit queen like her sunflower shoes at the Australian Open, posted an absolutely stunning backless dress from her tropical vacation.
Even tennis rivals like Taylor Townsend weighed in on that look:
In January, Osaka announced she and rapper Cordae ended their relationship after fives years with their daughter Shai born in July of 2023.
"Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship," she wrote. "No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad."
"Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together," she added.
She’s now living her life dropping stunning looks from the beach and boats.
