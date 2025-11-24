The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Naomi Osaka turns heads in stunning backless dress that has tennis rival awestruck

The Japanese tennis star rocks her look while vacationing in the Caribbean.

Matt Ryan

Naomi Osaka (JPN) reacts after a point against Karolina Muchova (CZE) (not pictured) on day eleven of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Naomi Osaka (JPN) reacts after a point against Karolina Muchova (CZE) (not pictured) on day eleven of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Naomi Osaka is enjoying her Caribbean vacation while turning heads in her dress.

The 28-year-old Japanese tennis star had a deep run this past September into the US Open semifinals. She even caused Coco Gauff to storm off the court after a loss.

The four-time Grand Slam winner hasn’t won one since the 2021 Australian Open over Serena Williams, but she’s still a fan favorite.

RELATED: Serena Williams flaunts much-debated skinny figure in satin swimwear and bathrobe

Osaka, who is always a fit queen like her sunflower shoes at the Australian Open, posted an absolutely stunning backless dress from her tropical vacation.

RELATED: Denis Shapovalov's tennis pro bride Mirjam slays wedding dress in Greece stunner

Even tennis rivals like Taylor Townsend weighed in on that look:

Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka/Instagram

In January, Osaka announced she and rapper Cordae ended their relationship after fives years with their daughter Shai born in July of 2023.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship," she wrote. "No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad."

"Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together," she added.

She’s now living her life dropping stunning looks from the beach and boats.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion