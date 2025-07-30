Allen Iverson has four-word salute to Julius Erving in Sixers legends powerhouse post
Allen Iverson and Julius Erving were two of the most exciting players to ever play in the NBA.
Luckily for Philadelphia 76ers fans, both legends played for their franchise. Unbelievably, between the two of them, they were only able to capture one NBA championship, with Erving, better known as Dr. J, finally conquering the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals and their Eastern Conference rival Boston Celtics en route to the title.
That lone title is even more mind-boggling given Charles Barkley also played most of his prime years with the Sixers.
Philly's version of A.I. waxed nostalgic on Instagram this week, posting a carousel with the simple caption, "Passing of the torch," to honor his acrobatic, high-flying predecessor, who is now 75.
What, no love for Sir Charles, now 62?
All three won an NBA MVP once, although Barkley did it with the Phoenix Suns.
Iverson, who turned 50 last month, came closest to getting that ring in 2001, making it all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and the Los Angeles Lakers, the second of their three-peat.
Even though there is only a single title between the duo, or trio, it was a fun ride with all three. And as the old man yelling at the clouds, dare we say way more exciting.
