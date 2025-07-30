Cowboys icon Troy Aikman's 'baby girl' is unbelievably 23 years with sad Dallas fact
Father Time remains undefeated.
It only feels like yesterday that the Dallas Cowboys were dominating the NFL landscape after Troy Aikman and the brash Jimmy Johnson, heck no one even knew who Jerry Jones was in those days, led America's Team to back-to-back Super Bowls, with the Pro Football Hall of Famer winning a third one with Jones' buddy Barry Switzer.
Now, the 58-year-old ESPN Monday Night Football analyst is one of the best commentators in the game, and also a proud father of his two daughters, Jordan and Alexa.
Unbelievably his youngest one, Alexa, known as Ally, turned 23 years old and Aikman wrote a sweet note in an Instagram post to celebrate.
"Happy 23rd birthday to my baby girl," Aikman wrote. "An amazing young woman — kind, smart, funny, strong and beautiful. Love being your dad and watching you chase down life with so much heart. Proud is an understatement. I love you Ally❤️"
Sadly, Ally, nor Jordan, have ever seen the Cowboys win a Super Bowl in their lifetime, as both women were born after 2000, and the last time Dallas hoisted the Lombardi Trophy was when their dad did it in 1996, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17.
So a great day for Aikman and Ally, and another miserable reminder for every Cowboys fan going on 29 years since their last time to brag.
