Andy Reid's wife stuns in vacation photo before Chiefs-Bills game

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's wife, Tammy Reid, proves she's NFL fit while sunbathing in Mexico before Kansas City's matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

July 11, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid poses with his wife, Tammy Reid, at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.
July 11, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid poses with his wife, Tammy Reid, at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.
After a thrilling 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills with a perfect 9-0 record.

The Broncos were all set to hand Kansas City their first loss of the season as kicker Will Lutz lined up for a 35-yard field goal as the clock expired. However, Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal miraculously blocked the kick to clinch the win.

While Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is laser-focused on facing the Bills, a dangerous team led by dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, his wife, Tammy Reid, escaped on a mid-week getaway.

Tammy, who's been married to the 66-year-old coach for over four decades, went on vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, and their eldest daughter, Gracie Hunt.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt has dramatic makeover with new hairstyle on Mexico vacation

Gracie, a 25-year-old former pageant queen, posted several photos from the girls trip to Cabo on Instagram, during which Tammy looked to be in stunning shape. While sitting in the front row left on a boat through Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, Reid's wife's gun show rivaled some of his players.

Tammy Reid
Nov. 14, 2024: Chiefs head coach Tammy Reid (front left) poses with Gracie Hunt (front right) in Mexico.

The three-time Super Bowl winning coach first met Tammy while they were students at Brigham Young University, and they've been together ever since. Throughout Reid's entire coaching career, and long before he first landed with the Chiefs in 2013, Tammy has been his No. 1 fan.

After winning the 2023 Super Bowl, Reid revealed that he still refers to Tammy as his "Trophy wife."

That’s my girl,” Reid told the broadcast boost. “I still call her my girlfriend. Yup. Very lucky.”

