Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia look like sisters in competing Chiefs on-fire fits
It’s usually sisters Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt competing for best fits, but on Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs game it was Gracie and mom Tavia Hunt.
Gracie, first crushed in her low-cut Sunday-red top, with matching pants and a white jacket for a major fashion win.
Then mom came with her red jacket and black jeans combo and posed with her daughter. The 53-year-old Tavia and 25-year-old daughter Gracie could be mistaken for sisters.
Gracie is the oldest of Tavia and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s kids with Ava, 19, and brother Knobel, 22.
She’s also a former Miss Kansas and it’s easy to see where she got her good looks from.
The Chiefs are going for an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat and have the best-looking owners’ family in the league.
