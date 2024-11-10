The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia look like sisters in competing Chiefs on-fire fits

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress and her mother both bring their Sunday best to the stadium.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs team executive Tavia Hunt (left) and daughter Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs team executive Tavia Hunt (left) and daughter Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s usually sisters Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt competing for best fits, but on Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs game it was Gracie and mom Tavia Hunt.

Gracie, first crushed in her low-cut Sunday-red top, with matching pants and a white jacket for a major fashion win.

Then mom came with her red jacket and black jeans combo and posed with her daughter. The 53-year-old Tavia and 25-year-old daughter Gracie could be mistaken for sisters.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava look like young Tavia Hunt in throwback photos

Tavia Hunt and Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram
Gracie and Tavia Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

RELATED: Gracie Hunt wows in Chiefs miniskirt for her new NFL collection

Gracie is the oldest of Tavia and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s kids with Ava, 19, and brother Knobel, 22.

She’s also a former Miss Kansas and it’s easy to see where she got her good looks from.

The Chiefs are going for an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat and have the best-looking owners’ family in the league.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Uh oh: Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game

Livin’ the dream: Livvy Dunne miniskirt, cowboy boots fit sets ‘Gameday’ on fire

…on the mat too: Dunne is LSU whirling dervish in impressive gymnastics routine

Oopsie: Brittany Mahomes admits to fashion fail in spandex fit

Trophy wife: Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman’s stunning look outclasses WS trophy

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion